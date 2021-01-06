Second teen arrested after boy stabbed in Nottingham bedroom
- Published
A second teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the eye, leg and head during a burglary.
Police said the boy was attacked at his home in Windmill Lane, Sneinton, Nottingham, on Saturday.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody.
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on Tuesday for the same offence has been released on conditional bail.
Police said they were called to a report of a boy being attacked in a bedroom by two masked males at about 19:20 GMT.
They went on to steal "expensive" clothing and a laptop.
The victim was taken to hospital with a gash on the side of his head but has since been discharged.