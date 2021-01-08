Coronavirus: Gym-goers flee as police enforce closure
A Nottinghamshire gym has been fined for staying open in breach of Covid-19 rules.
Police said more than 20 gym-goers fled the World Physiques Gym in Botany Avenue, Mansfield, when officers arrived on Monday.
Gyms, hairdressers and non-essential shops have been ordered to close under tier four restrictions.
Nottinghamshire Police said one person at the gym was fined £1,000 and another £200 for breaching Covid-19 guidelines.
The force said when officers arrived one woman locked doors and tried to prevent them from entering the building, while gym-goers were seen fleeing in their cars.
'Disregard for rules'
Two people were fined for failing to comply with requirements for businesses to close and for gathering in a group of more than two people indoors.
Insp Nick Butler said: "This was a blatant disregard for the rules and regulations which have been put in place to keep people safe from the virus.
"Flouting the rules means it will take longer for the lockdown to be lifted, and I'm sure that's something nobody wants."
Police said they worked with Mansfield District Council to take action at the gym.
Councillor Marion Bradshaw said: "Although we had not received any complaints about this gym before or since the police action, we fully support the officers.
"It highlights the potential consequences for businesses should they be tempted to break the lockdown rules and we hope this is an isolated incident."
