Covid: Nottinghamshire gets more vaccination hubs
- Published
Nottinghamshire's Covid-19 vaccination programme has been bolstered with four new sites.
The added hubs include a recreation centre in Carlton and a community hall in Gamston.
Vaccinations were already being given out at the Queen's Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital and King's Mill Hospital, in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Three vaccination hubs are also operating in Bassetlaw, with more expected to open in the coming weeks.
The four new vaccination sites have opened at Ashfield Health Village, in Kirkby in Ashfield, Richard Herrod Centre, in Carlton, Gamston Community Hall and Cripps Medical Centre, at the University of Nottingham.
Bassetlaw, which is covered by a different clinical commissioning group, has hubs operating at Newgate Practice and Larwood Surgery, in Worksop, and Retford Hospital.
Health bosses have reminded the public they will be contacted when it is their turn to receive the jab.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier there had been 2.4m vaccinations given out nationwide so far.
Nottinghamshire County Council has also been given the green light by the government to pilot community testing for asymptomatic people in several areas.
The three-month trial, using rapid result test kits, will start in parts of Mansfield and Worksop at the end of January.
Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire's director of public health, said they had chosen areas with a high proportion of people who are unable to work from home.
