Nottinghamshire gas blast victim, 75, returns home after 13 months
A 75-year-old man who was seriously injured when his cooker exploded has finally returned home after 13 months.
Neville Westerman suffered severe burns to both hands in the gas explosion at his house in Beeston Rylands, Nottinghamshire, in December 2019.
He spent three months in hospital before being moved to temporary accommodation while his house was made safe.
Mr Westerman was cheered by neighbours as he moved back in on Tuesday.
'A character'
Banners were also put up and he was presented with his favourite cake.
The accidental early morning blast knocked out windows and doors at the house.
Following his discharge from hospital, Mr Westerman spent almost a year living in sheltered accommodation in Sandiacre before repairs were completed and he was given the green light to return.
Arriving home, he said: "It's beautiful, fantastic. I've waited for this moment for a long time.
"It's very nice to get back home after a year. To be honest, I was very lucky to survive."
Neighbour Dave Fox said he had known Mr Westerman since his school days.
"We wondered what had happened, but bless him," he said. "He's a character. Everybody knows Nev."
Maria Ferrara, who lives in the house next door, said: "He keeps you happy. I missed him so much. I'm so glad he's come back."
