BBC News

Covid: Jonathan Van-Tam gives out vaccination jabs

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightNottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG
image captionNewly-released images show Prof Van-Tam giving out jabs

England's deputy chief medical officer has praised health workers' efforts, as he joined them to give out Covid-19 jabs at a Nottingham community centre.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has been helping to administer the vaccine in his spare time.

The city's clinical commissioning group shared photos of him wearing scrubs at the Richard Herrod Centre, in Carlton.

The respiratory virus expert is a member of the University of Nottingham's School of Medicine.

image copyrightNottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG
image captionProf Van-Tam thanked staff for the help he has received

The Richard Herrod Centre, which usually hosts indoor bowling and social events, reopened as a vaccination hub on 6 January.

"Thank you to all the volunteers and staff for the professional and warm welcome," said Prof Van-Tam.

"We are at the worst stage of the pandemic so far and the situation is extremely concerning but your contribution will make a positive difference."

image copyrightReuters
image captionProf Van-Tam has become a familiar face at official briefings

Prof Van-Tam has served as England's deputy chief medical officer since October 2017 and has played a lead role in the national response to the pandemic.

Last month he said the first wave of vaccinations could help to prevent up to 99% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths.

He also told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat earlier a 24-hour vaccination centre was to be piloted at an undisclosed location "very soon".

The government said 2.6m people in the UK had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine up to the end of Tuesday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Nottinghamshire gets more vaccination hubs

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Jonathan Van-Tam's best analogies: Penalties, equalisers & yoghurts

    Published
    3 December 2020

  • Covid-19 vaccine: First jabs 'could cut 99% of deaths' - Jonathan Van-Tam

    Published
    3 December 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.