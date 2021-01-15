Halam stabbing: Surgeon Graeme Perks 'fighting for his life'
- Published
Plastic surgeons have expressed shock at the stabbing of "one of the most highly regarded and respected surgeons" in their profession.
Graeme Perks, 65, was stabbed in his abdomen and chest during a break-in at his house in Halam, a village near Southwell in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the attack on Thursday morning had left him "fighting for his life" and "extremely upset" his family, who were upstairs at the time.
They have arrested a 55-year-old man.
Mr Perks previously served as president of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS).
Current president Ruth Waters said BAPRAS had been contacted by colleagues all around the world as news of the attack spread.
"All have expressed their shock at what has happened and also their deep concern for his wellbeing and their hope for his speedy recovery," she said.
"It has been my good fortune and honour to know Graeme for many years. I have benefited from his kindness, generosity and extensive knowledge throughout my career in plastic surgery."
BAPRAS described him as "one of the most highly regarded and respected surgeons in the profession".
As well as being a leading plastic surgeon, Mr Perks and his wife have raised thousands of pounds for charity by opening their garden to visitors. They were previously featured on BBC Radio Nottingham after raising more than £34,000.
Police said Mr Perks had gone to investigate the sound of breaking glass at about 04:15 GMT, after an intruder is believed to have smashed his way into the house.
They said Mr Perks was stabbed and the suspect ran off.
Mr Perks was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for surgery, where he remains in a serious condition.
Det Insp Gayle Hart, who is leading the investigation, said: "The swift arrest of this suspect we hope will provide some reassurance to local residents.
"This is a horrific incident which has left a man fighting for his life and his family who were upstairs at the time are extremely shocked and upset by the ordeal."
Mr Perks has previously worked in London, Sheffield, Newcastle and Melbourne, Australia.
He returned to the UK in the mid-1990s and started working in Nottingham, with a special interest in microsurgical reconstruction after cancer surgery.
He later became head of the department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
Outgoing BAPRAS president Mark Henley said: "Graeme is an amazing colleague who it has been my pleasure and privilege to work with over the last 26 years.
"His dedication to patients, family and friends is an inspiration to us all and with his wisdom, kindness and humanity he has enabled us to achieve many things that I would never have thought possible. We are all willing him on."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.