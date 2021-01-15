Covid: Fines after drinkers found in pub 'watching TV with staff'
- Published
A pub's owners and its customers have been fined after officers found four people drinking and watching television with a member of staff.
Police said they visited The Plough Inn in Cropwell Butler, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday where they found the pub open.
Officers returned a day later, fining the owners £1,000 and a total of seven staff and customers £200 each for the breach of coronavirus rules.
The pub has been contacted for comment.
The current lockdown in England means hospitality venues such as cafes, restaurants and pubs must close with the exception of takeaway food.
In addition to the fines, the pub on Main Street was served a prohibition notice, meaning food and drink cannot be served on the premises until further notice.
Councillor Rob Inglis, from Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: "It is mindless, selfish and utterly irresponsible by all involved.
"We know businesses are facing an unprecedented trading situation but so many here in Rushcliffe have adapted brilliantly to offer takeaway and delivery safely instead of having to resort to flouting the rules."
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters