Plastic surgeon stabbing: Doctor charged with attempted murder of Graeme Perks
A doctor has been charged with the attempted murder of a "highly-respected" fellow plastic surgeon who was stabbed in his own home.
Graeme Perks, 65, was stabbed in his abdomen and chest in Halam, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday.
Jonathan Peter Brooks, 56, has now also been charged with three counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
Mr Perks is currently in a serious but stable condition, police said.
Mr Brooks, who has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates court later.
He has been remanded into custody and police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.
Mr Perks previously served as president of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS), which described him as "one of the most highly-regarded and respected surgeons in the profession".
Police previously said Mr Perks had gone to investigate the sound of breaking glass at about 04:15 GMT on Thursday, after an intruder was believed to have smashed his way into the house.
They said Mr Perks was stabbed and the suspect ran off.
Mr Perks has previously worked in London, Sheffield, Newcastle and Melbourne, Australia, but returned to the UK in the mid-1990s and started working in Nottingham.
He and his wife have raised thousands of pounds for charity by opening their garden to visitors, and were featured on BBC Radio Nottingham after raising more than £34,000.
