Stapleford stabbing: Woman charged after death of 16-year-old boy
A woman has been charged after a 16-year-old boy died following a stabbing on Boxing Day.
Nottinghamshire Police said Joe Whitchurch was stabbed at about 05:30 GMT in Hickings Lane, Stapleford, in Nottinghamshire.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on 29 December.
Lorna Richardson, 25, of Blake Road, Stapleford, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and remanded in custody.
She is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Jake Rollinson, 20, of Hickings Lane, has already been charged with attempted murder and is due at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 January.
In a tribute to her son after he died, Lisa Kilkenny said Joe was studying engineering at Nottingham College and was "full of hope for the future".
"We are heartbroken that he has been taken from us," she added. "But we will always cherish his memory - especially his famously broad smile that really did have the ability to light up any room."