Covid: Funeral for 'hero' paramedic who died with virus
- Published
The funeral of a paramedic who died after contracting coronavirus is to take place later.
Tony Chadbourne, known as Chad, died with the virus just before Christmas.
The 46-year-old worked for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) in the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Divisions for 23 years.
His funeral will take place in Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, with colleagues set to hold a minute's silence at the same time.
'An NHS hero'
EMAS said Mr Chadbourne is their only paramedic - and staff member - known to have died with Covid-19.
His colleagues have been invited to observe a minute's silence wherever they are, to coincide with the start of the funeral service at St Mary Magdalene church.
His family have described him as "an NHS hero" who had three major loves in his life - his family and friends, watching Nottingham Forest and England play football, and his role as a paramedic.
Mr Chadbourne's life was celebrated by Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night before their game against Middlesbrough, with the players wearing warm-up T-shirts featuring Mr Chadbourne's picture.
A tribute also featured in the matchday programme and a minute's applause took place before Forest's defeat at the City Ground.
The club said Mr Chadbourne first attended a match in 1980 and helped save the life of Clive Clarke in 2007 after he collapsed in the dressing room.
A maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend the funeral under current coronavirus restrictions.
An EMAS spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, due to current restrictions, we will not be able to mark the day as we would have liked to.
"We will be inviting all our colleagues to observe a minute's silence, wherever they are."
Members of the public have been invited to do the same.
