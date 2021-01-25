Stapleford stabbing: Man denies murder of 16-year-old boy
- Published
A man has denied murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed on Boxing Day.
Joe Whitchurch died in hospital three days after he was stabbed at about 05:30 GMT in Hickings Lane in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire.
Jake Rollinson, 20, of Hickings Lane, denied murder and perverting the course of justice when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Lorna Richardson, 25, of Blake Road in Stapleford, also denied perverting the course of justice.
A trial date is yet to be confirmed, and the next hearing is set to take place on 12 March.
In a statement released after Joe's death, his mother Lisa Kilkenny said: "We are heartbroken that he has been taken from us in this way but will always cherish his memory - especially his famously broad smile that really did have the ability to light up any room."