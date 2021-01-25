Covid-19: Mansfield newlyweds, 90 and 86, in vaccination plea
Two newlywed pensioners are urging everyone to get vaccinated as they were among the first to receive a dose at a new centre.
Geoff Holland, 90, and 86-year-old wife Jenny married in August after meeting at Town View independent living centre in Mansfield.
The pair tied the knot after being forced to postpone their nuptials twice due to the pandemic.
They both received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
The couple made their vaccination plea as a centre at an old DIY store on Chesterfield Road South, in Mansfield, opened on Monday.
It has joined 31 other new sites opening across England this week, with anyone aged 75 and over who lives within a 45-minute drive encouraged to book their injections.
Mrs Holland praised staff at the vaccination site for the care she and her new husband received.
"We've been well looked after while we've been here," she said.
"People have worked long and hard to get this vaccine so I think people ought to have it."
Mr and Mrs Holland said they both tested positive for coronavirus a couple of months ago after Mr Holland reported feeling unwell.
Both managed to recover without developing major symptoms.
Despite the delay to their wedding and the ongoing after-effects of the pandemic, Mrs Holland said married life was turning out to be "brilliant".
"Hopefully, one day soon, we'll be able to have a get together and celebrate with our family and friends who couldn't be there on the day," she said.
Kathryn Turner, Mr Holland's daughter, said the family was thrilled the pair received their jabs.
"It's fantastic that they are getting the vaccine so their love story can continue," she said.
"Hopefully this will help us all get back to some sort of normality."
