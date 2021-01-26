BBC News

Milk 'poured on mum and daughter' in Sutton-in-Ashfield break-in

image captionFive men knocked on the door before forcing their way into the house, police said

A mother and daughter were attacked with a metal stick and forced to sit on a kitchen floor as food, milk and water was poured on them during a burglary, police have said.

Officers were called to Vellus Court in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, at about 19:00 GMT on Monday.

The victims told police five men knocked on the door and hit them with the weapon before forcing their way in.

Nottinghamshire Police said high-value Asian jewellery was stolen.

The force added the victims were injured but have not released further details.

Det Sgt Mark Shaw said: "This must have been a very frightening experience for those involved.

"Officers will be providing ongoing support for the family as a team of detectives work tirelessly to trace those responsible.

"Burglary is an extremely invasive crime and has huge impacts for those involved."

