Janet Scott inquest: Mother 'unknowingly started dating a murderer'
- Published
A woman has told an inquest how her mother was unaware she had formed a relationship with a convicted murderer who went on to kill her.
Amelia Karnstein said her mother, Janet Scott, had no idea Simon Mellors had killed his previous partner when they met in a pub on a night out.
Mellors later told Mrs Scott about the murder, and Ms Karnstein said her mother was "petrified" of him.
Mrs Scott was eventually killed a month after she ended the relationship.
Mellors had also killed his previous partner, Pearl Black, a month after she broke up with him.
He killed Mrs Scott on 29 January 2018 by driving his car into her in Nottingham city centre, after stabbing her at her home. He was charged with murder and killed himself in prison.
Ms Karnstein said her mother originally seemed happy when the relationship began in April 2017, until a phone call one day.
'Screaming down the phone'
"My mum had rang me while I was at university," she told the inquest in Nottingham.
"She was crying, screaming down the phone, saying 'What have I done? He's a monster. He killed somebody, Amy. This is what he did. He said he did it out of a mental breakdown'."
She believes her mother initially stayed with Mellors because she wanted to give him a chance, and later because she was scared and he refused to let her end the relationship.
Ms Karnstein recalled a meeting between her, her mother, Mellors and his probation officer Andrew Victor.
"I asked him whether he thought Simon was capable of recommitting murder," said Ms Karnstein.
"Mr Victor turned round and said, 'In my professional, personal opinion, I do not believe he would ever offend again. He knows the consequences and knows how prison really is'. Simon then sighed and walked out of the room."
Mrs Scott ended the relationship at the start of January 2018. Ms Karnstein said her mother had waited until after Christmas and New Year so Mellors would not have to spend them on his own, as she felt sorry for him.
Ms Karnstein described how Mellors then came round the house one day and grabbed her wrist.
"He crossed my path on the landing and grabbed my wrist to the point where it hurt, and said, 'Is your mum seeing somebody else?' To which I replied, 'No, get off'," she said.
Mrs Scott got back together with her husband, Chris Scott, after her relationship with Mellors ended.
Giving evidence, Mr Scott said Mellors had threatened Janet by telling her: "If I can't have you nobody else can have you. I'm going to kill Chris first and then kill you."
Mr Scott said his wife had also been scared because Mellors waited outside the supermarket where she worked.
He said he advised her to report it to her manager, the police, and Mellors' probation officer. He said his wife then texted him saying she had reported it to the probation officer.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.