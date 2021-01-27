Philippa Day: Benefit errors 'predominant factor' in mum's death
Authorities who dealt with a benefits claim from a single mother who took a fatal overdose after her payments were cut made 28 errors in managing her case, a coroner has found.
Philippa Day, 27, was found collapsed at her Nottingham home beside a letter rejecting her request for an at-home benefits assessment in August 2019.
She died after two months in a coma.
Nottingham Coroner's Court heard the way her claim was dealt with was the "predominant factor" in her overdose.
Recording a narrative conclusion, coroner Gordon Clow said he could not determine whether she intended to die rather than put her life at risk.
Miss Day, who had been diagnosed with unstable personality disorder, had been receiving disabled living allowance (DLA) payments as she had type 1 diabetes.
Those payments stopped in January 2019 after she made an application for a personal independence payment (PIP), reducing her income from £228 a week to £60.
The coroner said Miss Day's mental health problems were "exacerbated" by the benefits process.
The problems he noted included the fact she was told to come in for an assessment, despite being eligible to be seen at home, and staff being unable to change the automated letter set to be sent to her.
He recommended changes at both the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Capita, the authorities involved.
A spokesman for the DWP said: "This is a deeply tragic case. Our sincere condolences are with Miss Day's family and we will carefully consider the coroner's findings."