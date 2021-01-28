Coronavirus: Picture captures 'fear and tears' of nurses
Two nurses have spoken out about the stresses of working on a Covid critical care unit after being photographed consoling one another while on shift.
Jill Kirk and Karen Colbeck-Rowe were captured hugging during a gruelling 12-hour night shift at King's Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire.
Ms Colbeck-Rowe said the photo "reflects the united bond we have throughout the nursing profession".
Ms Kirk added the tough conditions have "made us become closer".
The photo - shared online this week - was taken by Holly Beacroft, a nurse at the hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield, who said she did it so the public could "see the hardship, exhaustion and emotion" NHS workers were enduring.
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust said before the pandemic there were nine critical care beds.
The hospital was nearing three times its capacity, the trust added.
'Beyond empowering'
Ms Kirk, a critical care staff nurse with more than 20 years of experience, said: "The photograph captures exactly how I was, and still am, feeling during this pandemic.
"We have been working in this environment for nearly a year.
"We are exhausted, but that doesn't mean we will stop caring for people who need us the most."
Ms Colbeck-Rowe, a team co-ordinator in the same unit, said: "This photo encompasses and reflects the united bond we have throughout the nursing profession, and I know it will resonate with many.
"To see the exhaustion, fear and tears in the eyes of my 'work family' as we work tirelessly to give the best care and treatment... is beyond empowering."
Ms Beacroft said: "Unfortunately, this photograph is not unique - there are nurses, healthcare assistants, doctors, cleaners, porters, administrators, key workers and teachers around the globe, who feel like this every day."
