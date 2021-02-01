'Running man' robber on run for 13 years faces 'day of reckoning'
A violent robber from Nottingham who went on the run for nearly 13 years has been officially sentenced.
Ambrose O'Neill - dubbed "The Running Man" due to his ability to evade capture - skipped his 2008 trial over an attack on an antiques dealer.
O'Neill, now 42, was sentenced to eight years in prison in his absence and was finally arrested last month.
At Leicester Crown Court the judge told him "this is your day of reckoning" and jailed him for an extra eight months.
In 2007, O'Neill, of Ludgate Close in Arnold, forced his way into his victim's house in Seagrave, Leicestershire.
After punching him, O'Neill forced him to open a safe which proved to be empty.
'Well-planned evasion'
O'Neill was later arrested but went on the run one day into his trial in 2008.
At his latest sentencing the prosecution said a financial search found "no trace whatsoever" and it was likely "a well-planned evasion".
He also avoided a police raid on the house near Boston, Lincolnshire, where he was staying in 2012.
In January, a tip-off led police to the Wyberton area, in Lincolnshire, where he was arrested.
O'Neill admitted a charge of failure to attend court.
Judge Timothy Spencer said O'Neill had "deliberately and cynically avoided justice and denied your victims justice".
The sentences will be serviced consecutively.