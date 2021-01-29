GameStop: Confused investors inundate Robin Hood society
A society promoting fictional outlaw Robin Hood has seen a sudden boost in its social media following from people confusing it with the US stock trading platform Robinhood.
The World Wide Robin Hood Society promotes the legend of Robin Hood and its connections with Nottinghamshire.
More than 33,000 people began following the group on Twitter in 24 hours.
It comes as the trading platform with the same name curbed buying of shares in US electronics shop GameStop.
Robinhood hit the headlines for restricting the firm's trading shares, causing outrage among American buying the company's stock with the aim of pushing up the price.
Lovely to have all these new followers .. can we just check that you know that you’re following The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham and not the Robin Hood App .. if so .. a big welcome from Sherwood 🙌— Robin Hood (@robinhood) January 28, 2021
The society started Thursday with under 400 Twitter followers, but now has more than 33,000.
A tweet hoping to clear up any confusion among its new followers then led to an even bigger surge in popularity.
One new follower said the social media surge "is the funniest thing to come out of this GameStop rollercoaster", while another said: "Spare a thought for the Robin Hood Society in Sherwood's social media person today."
Lisa Douglas, who runs the social media for World Wide Robin Hood Society, said the increase in interest had been "a complete and utter surprise", and with Nottingham Castle due to reopen after renovations she hopes it brings a boost to the city.
"We've known about Robinhood for quite a long time because we've been getting quite mean messages from their frustrated customers, but it just went absolutely crazy," she said.
"What we're going to do now is really build on the website and build of the Twitter side of it, because if you've got this many followers you've got a responsibility to keep them entertained and informed.
"We're going to be busy I think over the next few months."