Covid: Fines issued after DJ set-up found at student party
Twenty-one people at a student party with a DJ set-up have been fined £800 for breaching lockdown restrictions.
Patrolling officers found the set-up in a communal area of the flats on Castle Boulevard, near The Park in Nottingham, at about 01:15 GMT on Saturday after hearing loud music.
Nottinghamshire Police said "lots" of empty alcohol containers and nitrous oxide canisters were also discovered.
Officers came across a buffet and poker table at another gathering in the city.
The force said the group was penalised just hours after new Covid measures came into effect, meaning anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people will be fined £800.
The £800 fines were the first the force had handed out, police confirmed.
'Hiding under bed'
Ten people were also given £200 fixed penalty notices after police were called to a report of people gathering in Gregory Avenue, Lenton, at 02:15 GMT on Sunday.
Officers found a buffet, poker table and bottles of alcohol.
Four of those fined had their penalties increased to £400 for being repeat offenders, the force added.
Another nine people were also fined £200 after officers attended a house party in Harrington Drive, also in Lenton, at about 23:30 GMT on Friday.
One person tried to block a bedroom door, police said, and two people were found hiding under a bed in the same room.
Supt Ted Antill said: "For 21 people to gather is blatantly flouting the law and there is no excuse for it.
"This is exactly why the government has had to take the step of introducing tougher new fines of £800."
