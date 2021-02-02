River Trent search continues after car seen in water
- Published
A large-scale search is continuing after police were told a car was seen "drifting down" the River Trent in Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to Boat Lane, Hoveringham, where it is believed the car entered the water, at about 16:15 GMT on Monday.
The fire service, a police aeroplane, coastguard helicopter and police divers were also called to the scene.
There is no confirmation yet on whether anyone was inside the car.
A police spokesperson said that despite "incredible efforts from emergency services, challenging conditions have made it difficult to locate and recover the car".
On Monday evening, emergency services were searching the Bleasby area, about half a mile from Hoveringham.
The operation was called off last night but it continued on Tuesday morning.
Det Insp Clare Gibson said: "Emergency service workers are working tirelessly to locate and recover the car from the river.
"Clearly this is a distressing incident for the local community and we are now investigating to establish the circumstances. However, there is nothing to suggest anything suspicious at this stage. I cannot stress enough how important it is that members of the public please stay away from the scene while emergency responders work to find the car.
"Once there is an update, we will provide one but until then, I ask that people do not speculate on what has happened."
She added if anyone has any information which could help them to understand what has happened to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.