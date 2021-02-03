Pub kidnapper 'threatened to set ex-girlfriend on fire'
A man who attacked his ex-girlfriend while holding her hostage inside a pub and threatened to set them both alight has been jailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Paul Lilliman met the woman at the Blue Bell pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield in October.
They began arguing, police said, and Lilliman grabbed her, pinning her inside the pub toilet.
The force added during the kidnap, Lilliman claimed he had petrol and would pour it over them both.
The woman was left with a bleed on the brain, a dislocated shoulder and cuts and bruises, police said.
'Terrifying ordeal'
Lilliman used shards of glass to inflict injuries to another victim, causing deep cuts to his arm which later required surgery at hospital.
When armed officers arrived, Lilliman threw glass and a piece of toilet at them.
He also threatened to kill himself and the woman by dousing them with petrol if the officers continued to point a Taser at him, police said.
When the woman escaped, officers arrested Lilliman.
Det Insp Craig Hall said: "This poor woman suffered a horrific encounter at the hands of Lilliman, in a truly terrifying ordeal which she will probably never be able to forget.
"She was clearly terrified he was going to kill her."
The 32-year-old, of Bentinck Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, admitted false imprisonment, threats to kill, wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, criminal damage to the toilets, affray and two counts of assaults on emergency workers.
He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Lilliman was also given a restraining order.
