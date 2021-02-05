Nottingham's 'Joker' jailed for attacking man with bowling ball
A "prolific" criminal has been jailed for dropping a bowling ball on a council worker's head and giving him a brain injury.
Damien Hammond, known for walking around Nottingham dressed as Batman's nemesis the Joker, had previously been convicted of 110 offences.
In December 2019, he attacked a man who was collecting a television Hammond had left on the pavement outside his flat.
The bowling ball fractured the man's skull and caused a brain haemorrhage.
'Volatile individual'
Hammond, 31, of Strelley Road in Nottingham, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
The judge, James Sampson, gave him what is known as an extended sentence, in order to protect the public. The 16-year sentence comprises 12 years in custody and an extended licence period of four years.
The judge told Hammond: "You are a volatile individual who will almost certainly offend again and it would be short-sighted of me if I were not to protect the public.
"You are dangerous and you need to be released only when the danger has subsided."
The bowling ball was wrapped in a pair of jeans when Hammond launched it out of the window of his flat, which was on the first floor.
The court heard he then had a two-hour stand-off with police, in which he threatened to kill anyone who approached him.
After setting fire to himself, he jumped out of the window. He pleaded guilty to affray in relation to this.
Prosecutors said Hammond had been committing offences since he was 12. Stuart Lody, prosecuting, described his offending as "prolific" and listed offences including theft, violence, damage to property and public disorder.
In 2016 he was given a 12-month prison sentence for wounding. He was also jailed in 2018 for carrying out a series of offences over a three-month period, including obstructing a police officer, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Hammond has a long history of mental health problems and had been prescribed antipsychotic medication, but the court heard he did not always take this.
He also had a long history of drug abuse and the court heard he was under the influence of Mamba when he attacked the council worker on 30 December 2019.
Mr Lody said the victim, Mark Poyser, had undergone a change in personality since the attack and now has to wear a card explaining why "his behaviour appears to members of the public to be odd".
"At home, my injuries continue to affect me and my family," Mr Poyser said in a statement read to the court.
"I'm still living with the actions of the person who assaulted me. Because of my brain injury, I'm not the same person I was and I'm still coming to terms with this.
"I live with this every day and so do those close to me."
