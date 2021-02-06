Covid-19: Police fine baby's birthday party-goers £11k
- Published
More than £11,000 in Covid fines have been handed out to 14 adults after they attended a one-year-old's birthday party.
Nottinghamshire Police were informed of the celebrations on Thursday after members of the public reported seeing party banners outside the gathering.
Officers said 24 people, including 10 children, were bunched into "a small flat" in Victoria Street, Mansfield.
Each adult was fined £800 for attending the party.
Under new Covid-19 measures introduced in January, people attending a gathering of more than 15 people at a house party incur a higher fine.
Police said a number of people travelled from Birmingham to attend the celebrations.
Officers said the revellers were also having a family barbecue. Police issued £11,200 in fines after breaking up the celebrations at about 15:00 GMT.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "Officers are putting their own health, as well as their families' health, on the line by attending these kind of house parties night after night.
"We would appeal to all local residents to comply with the Covid-19 regulations which are there to protect everyone."
