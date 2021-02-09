Covid: Nottingham student to stand trial over '50-person party'
A student is due to stand trial accused of holding a party of about 50 people in an alleged breach of Covid-19 laws.
Police said Bailey Stancer, 19, was fined £10,000 after officers were called to Harlaxton Drive, Lenton, Nottingham, on 11 September.
Mr Stancer, of the same address, denied the charge at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The University of Nottingham student is set to face a two-day trial, starting on 4 August, at the same court.
Mr Stancer was released on unconditional bail, Nottinghamshire Police added.
Overall, 15 fines for holding gatherings of more than 30 people were issued by the force between 27 March 2020 and 17 January 2021, according to latest police figures.
