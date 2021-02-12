Three men jailed over Blyth cash machine ram-raid
Three men have been jailed for ripping a cash machine from a village shop.
The ATM was taken from the front of a branch of McColls in Blyth, Nottinghamshire, on 20 March last year.
Luke Anderson, James Gillespie and John Selfridge admitted conspiring to steal the machine, and were each jailed for three years.
A fourth man, Tyler Mayall, admitted joining the trio in a conspiracy to steal vehicles, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
The men - Anderson, 29, of Ash Road in Newark, 29-year-old Gillespie, of Cleveland Square, Newark, 23-year-old Mayall, of Byron Close, Newark, and Selfridge, 31, of Wright Street, Newark - were sentenced on Thursday.
Nottingham Crown Court heard how a telehandler and a van were stolen before they were used in the cash machine theft.
The ATM had just over £43,000 in it when it was stolen, with the damage caused estimated at about £12,000.
Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said the "targeted theft of a number of high-value vehicles" and the ATM raid "required careful planning".
"You embarked on crime, and you embraced it," he said.
Det Con Andrew Brownless, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the "sophisticated and organised criminal gang" caused "considerable distress to their victims" by stealing the cars.
