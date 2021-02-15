River Trent search: Tributes paid to couple whose car was swept away
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two "wonderful" grandparents whose bodies were recovered from a car that was in the River Trent for almost two weeks.
John and Patricia Lillistone's car was swept away by the river when it entered the water at Hoveringham, Nottinghamshire, on 1 February.
Emergency services located the vehicle days later but struggled to reach it because of fast-flowing water.
In a statement the couple's family said they were "devastated" by the news.
'Dearly missed'
The statement said Mr Lillistone, 83, and Mrs Lillistone, 82, from Lowdham, in Nottinghamshire, were "loving, caring parents and grandparents who were always there for family and friends".
"Our family is devastated by the loss of two wonderful people and they will be dearly missed by all," the statement said.
"We have many happy memories of our time spent together that we will cherish forever.
"We would like to thank the emergency services and other agencies involved for their tireless effort and support at this very difficult time."
They also appealed to be left to grieve in private.
Nottinghamshire Police began searching the river after witnesses reported seeing it enter the water with two people inside.
The force located the vehicle using sonar technology and an underwater drone.
However the fast flow of water, caused by flooding, meant emergency services could not recover the vehicle until Saturday at around 10:30 GMT.
Insp Tim Ringer called it a "difficult and complex" operation.
The force said the couple's family were being supported by a family liaison officer and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.