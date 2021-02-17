Banksy: Workmen remove Nottingham's hula-hooping girl
- Published
A Banksy artwork has been removed from the side of a building in Nottingham by workmen.
The mural, which depicts a girl hula-hooping with a bicycle tyre, appeared on a residential street in October.
The "slab of brick" was seen being cut from the wall in Rothesay Avenue from about 05:00 GMT.
One resident said workmen told him it was removed for "restoration", while a gallery owner has since told the BBC he bought it to put on display.
Resident Dan Golstein said workmen were "drilling into the wall" in the early hours. The artwork was then seen being loaded into the back of a van.
The owner of the building has not yet commented on the mural's removal, but gallery owner John Brandler said he bought the piece to "preserve and protect it for future generations".
He told the BBC he was planning to feature it in a street art exhibition in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
Surinder Kaur, who leases the building, said: "I didn't know anything about this - no-one has informed me. I'm shocked now at what's going on."
In November, the broken bicycle - which featured in the foreground of the Banksy artwork - was also removed by the owners "for safekeeping".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.