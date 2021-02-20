Man arrested over Old Market Square axe attack in Nottingham
A man has been arrested following an attack with an axe in a city centre.
Police were called to Nottingham's Old Market Square at around 18:15 GMT on Friday after reports a man with an axe was running around shouting at people.
A man was reportedly hit on the back with the axe handle and received stitches in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.
Officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
