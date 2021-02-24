Doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients in Nottingham
- Published
A doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting two male patients at a hospital in Nottingham.
Tayabb Shah, 38, formerly of Embley Road, Nottingham, is accused of five counts of sexual assault at the Queen's Medical Centre in September 2020.
He has been released on bail with conditions banning him from visiting his former workplace unless he has a medical emergency and needs treatment.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 23 March.
