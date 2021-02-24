Nottingham could host real T. rex skeleton at Wollaton Hall
A full-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil could be coming to Nottingham as part of a 14-month exhibition.
The city council confirmed it was in talks to bring the skeleton from the US to the East Midlands.
It would be exhibited at Wollaton Hall and funded through an £180,000 Arts Council grant.
The council said there were currently no real T. rex skeletons exhibited in the UK and fossils of the large theropod rarely leave North America.
The 4m (13ft) tall and 11m (36ft) long skeleton would be in the Willoughby Room of Wollaton Hall and open to the public between July 2021 and August 2022.
'Revitalise tourism economy'
The exhibition would be a partnership between the council and the University of Nottingham.
In its proposal, the council said the specimen would be "of immense interest for the citizens of Nottingham and will play a key role in revitalising the city's tourism economy".
Visit Britain says internal tourism in the UK has reduced by 49% as a result of the pandemic.
A council spokesperson said more details would be released on the possible exhibition "once we've got all approvals to proceed and all contracts in place".
They added: "We are excited to be in discussion to bring a real full size Tyrannosaurus Rex to Nottingham.
"It will be an opportunity for people of all ages to be educated and inspired through the exhibition of the only real T. rex currently on display in the UK."
