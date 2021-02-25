Nottinghamshire Police officer charged with GBH over arrest
- Published
A police officer has been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with an arrest.
PC Edward Gordon, of Nottinghamshire Police, is accused of section 20 GBH over the arrest of a man in Forman Street, Nottingham, on 3 November 2019.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its investigation followed a referral from the force and a complaint.
The officer is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The man, who the IOPC said was being detained following an incident in the city centre, required hospital treatment for injuries to his face.
In a statement, the watchdog said: "Following a referral from the force, and a subsequent complaint, we investigated whether the officer's use of force during the arrest was appropriate in the circumstances.
"Our investigation was completed in July last year and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge in September."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.