Covid: Nottingham hot tub birthday party group fined

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionOfficers said the group were found "enjoying" the hot tub on Saturday night

Four people found "enjoying" a hot tub while celebrating a birthday have been fined for breaching coronavirus rules.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to reports of a party in Hucknall Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, on Saturday night.

Officers from the Bulwell team found the group "celebrating a birthday and enjoying the use of a hot tub in the back garden".

The force confirmed four people were fined £200 each under Covid laws.

The policing team added: "Although we have recently had government advice in relation to the roadmap out of the current coronavirus pandemic, all current restrictions and legislation remain in place for the short-term.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel and we need to pull together as a community, remain patient and abide by the restrictions in place."

