Plastic surgeon stabbing: Graeme Perks out of hospital
- Published
A highly-respected plastic surgeon left "fighting for his life" after being stabbed in his own home is now out of hospital.
Graeme Perks, 65, was stabbed in his abdomen and chest in Halam, Nottinghamshire, on 14 January.
The British Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons said Mr Perks is back with his family.
Fellow plastic surgeon Jonathan Peter Brooks has been charged with attempted murder.
Mr Brooks, 56, of Landseer Road, Southwell, has also been charged with three counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a knife in a public place.
He is in custody and next due to appear in court in May.
In a statement, BAPRAS said: "We are delighted to report that Graeme is now out of hospital and recuperating with his family.
"He is very appreciative of all your good wishes and support and has asked us to thank you all for giving him and his family privacy during this time.
"Once again we are indebted to his medical team for their excellent care."
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, where Mr Perks and Mr Brooks worked, has been contacted for comment.
Mr Perks had served as president of BAPRAS. The organisation described him as "one of the most highly-regarded and respected surgeons in the profession".
At the time of the attack, Nottinghamshire Police said Mr Perks had gone to investigate the sound of breaking glass in the early hours, after an intruder was believed to have smashed their way into the house.
They said Mr Perks was stabbed and the suspect ran off.
Mr Perks worked in London, Sheffield, Newcastle and Melbourne, Australia, but returned to the UK in the mid-1990s and started working in Nottingham.
