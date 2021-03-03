BBC News

Woman, 48, arrested after man fatally stabbed in Stapleford

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionMoorbridge Lane in Stapleford has been closed while police investigate

A woman has been arrested after the death of a man found with stab wounds at an address in Nottinghamshire.

Emergency services were called to Moorbridge Lane in Stapleford just before 06:20 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said a 48-year-old woman has been detained in connection with the stabbing but did not elaborate on the nature of the arrest.

The road outside the address has been shut, the force added, and "will remain closed until later on today".

Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the public."

