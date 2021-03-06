West Stockwith lorry and motorbike crash leaves man dead
A man has died shortly after being involved in a road collision in north Nottinghamshire.
The crash happened on Heckdyke in West Stockwith just after 08:00 and involved a motorbike and a lorry, police said.
The victim was treated for his injuries by paramedics but passed away at the scene.
Police said a number of roads in the area, including the Main Street-North Carr Road junction would be closed for some hours.
