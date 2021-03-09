Man jailed for Nottinghamshire Police chase crash 'drove at 100mph'
- Published
Several drivers were "lucky to be alive", police have said, after a man drove at more than 100mph (160km) before ploughing head-on into stationary traffic.
Ty Chapman, 26, was being pursued by police before the crash on 30 August.
Chapman, of Rowan Close, Forest Town, Nottinghamshire, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was jailed for two years and eight months.
'Waited to die'
Nottinghamshire Police said officers had tried to stop Chapman, due to the silver Honda Civic he was driving having false plates, on A611 Derby Road near Annesley, Nottinghamshire, but he sped off reaching speeds of over 100mph.
In an attempt to evade police he then drove on the wrong side of the road and ran a red light at a junction at Coxmoor Road before crashing into several vehicles, the force added.
One witness told police she "closed her eyes and waited to die" as she saw Chapman driving towards her at speed.
Chapman also pleaded guilty to driving whilst otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and furnishing false details regarding the keeper of a vehicle at an earlier hearing.
During the sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, he was also disqualified from driving for four years and four months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £190.
Chapman, who was trapped in the car, suffered fractures to his back. His male passenger suffered a broken back and required surgery to rectify a hole in his bowel.
A woman suffered fractures to her back, arm and ribs in the crash.
Louise Melbourne, of the force's serious collision investigation unit, said the crash was a "terrifying experience" for the people involved.
"Several of them really are lucky to be alive," she said.
She added Chapman's driving was "some of the most dangerous I have ever seen - demonstrating a chilling disregard not only for other road users, but also for his passenger".