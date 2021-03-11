Nottinghamshire cyclist left with fractured skull in hit-and-run
The family of a cyclist left with multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, after being hit by a vehicle, is appealing for witnesses.
Neil Wainwright, 57, was found on the A616 at South Muskham, Nottinghamshire, at 18:40 GMT on Sunday.
He had also suffered a neck fracture, 10 broken ribs, several lower spinal fractures and a broken pelvis.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were working to trace the driver involved in the crash.
Mr Wainwright's family said he would be in recovery for "a long time" and asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Daughters Georgina, Laura and Claire Wainwright said: "The whole family is in bits. It's really shook us to be honest.
"He's still in hospital and is due to have surgery soon on his back to make him a bit more stable.
"He's not just a devoted father, but he is a son and full-time carer to his mother who suffers from dementia.
"He's a big believer [in] road safety and promotes it to everyone he knows.
"He was fully equipped on the night of the incident, wearing the right gear in the conditions.
"There must be someone who saw the incident. It's quite a busy road... so there must have been someone who knows something who can contact police."
Police asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, especially near the sugar beet factory, on Sunday, to get in touch.
