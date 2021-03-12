Kirkby-in-Ashfield driver murdered man as 'revenge' for car damage
- Published
A driver murdered a man after mowing him and his friend down in an act of "pure revenge" after one of them smashed his car windscreen.
Nottingham Crown Court heard John Jefferies drove at and killed Sam Donner, 29, on Southwell Lane, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, in August last year.
A second man, then aged 19, suffered serious and life-changing injuries.
On Friday, Jefferies was convicted of murder and attempted murder and sentenced to life in prison.
The 31-year-old, of no fixed address, previously admitted manslaughter, death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but went on trial accused of the more serious charges.
Jefferies was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years and was disqualified from driving for life.
'In a temper'
During the trial Mary Prior QC, prosecuting, said Jefferies had driven his white Range Rover at Mr Donner after the victim had jumped and stamped on his car windscreen seconds earlier.
She said Jefferies "in a temper" had got into his car and drove at the men at 45mph (72km/h).
Ms Prior said Jefferies then abandoned his car and left the scene, asking a friend to pick him up.
Mr Donner died at the scene, while his friend sustained a fractured ankle, sternum and right scapula, police said.
"This defendant was in a temper and he intended to punish these two men," Ms Prior said.
"He used that car as a weapon to cause serious harm or death to those men by driving straight at them at speed.
"Instead of staying at the scene, he wandered off and then in a rational and calculated manner he made a series of calls and visits, and he took the time to say his goodbyes before he permitted himself to be arrested.
"This was pure revenge."
The court heard the reason for Mr Donner damaging the windscreen was not clear, but that he had made death threats to Jefferies and his family.
Clive Stockwell QC, defending, said Jefferies had only intended to "scare" the two men with his vehicle and that it was an accident.
Judge Stuart Rafferty said: "For no justifiable reason you killed a man, and very nearly killed another.
"The red mist had descended and you could not think clearly about what to do."
