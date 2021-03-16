Man loses thumb in machete attack over 'noisy BBQ' in Nottinghamshire
- Published
A man has been jailed after attacking two men with a machete over a "noisy barbecue outside his flat", causing one of them to lose a thumb.
Jide Badmus, 22, of Spinney Road, Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, attacked the men on 7 August last year after his partner called police over the noise.
Badmus pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and grievous bodily harm.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Badmus's partner called officers, complaining about the noise of the group having the barbecue on a communal grassed area outside the flat.
The 22-year-old attacker went out to confront the group with a machete concealed in his clothing.
A fight broke out that resulted in one man having surgery for a severed right thumb. He also suffered cuts to his cheek and slash wounds to his upper body and back.
Another man was slashed on his forehead.
Officers arrived to reports of the noise complaint, only to deploy armed officers to trace Badmus who had fled the scene.
He was found early the next day after returning home as he needed medical treatment.
Det Con Tim Baker said: "Badmus initially denied having the weapon on him, but he later admitted that the weapon was hidden in his clothing.
"Knife crime is taken seriously and is a force priority. Incidents like these will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire.
"His behaviour could have cost someone their life and I hope the sentence gives him a chance to reflect on his actions."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.