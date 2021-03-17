BBC News

Broxtowe MP apologises after claims employee 'intimidated' blogger

image captionBroxtowe MP Darren Henry says he will investigate

An MP has apologised after a blogger said a member of his staff showed up at his door to get him to take down an article.

Blogger Matt Turpin, who had written about the man, shared a video recording an argument with him on his drive.

Darren Henry, Conservative member for Broxtowe, said he was "unaware of the exchange" until it went online.

He added he will be investigating the circumstances and apologised "for any upset caused".

Mr Turpin, who said he is not a member of any party and keeps his blog independent, added: "I felt very much intimidated.

"I don't know how he got my address. It was disturbing."

Nottinghamshire Police said: "We received a report of a man verbally confronting another man in Appleton Road, Beeston, at around 11.40am today.

"Both parties have been spoken to by officers."

The BBC has contacted the employee for comment.

