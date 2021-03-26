Covid: Nottingham party charges dropped after man pleads guilty
Five men accused of breaching Covid-19 rules by throwing a large party have had their charges dropped after their housemate pleaded guilty.
Police said about 50 people were found at the party, in Harlaxton Drive, Lenton, Nottingham in September.
Joel Murphey, 21, of Harlaxton Drive, was fined £226 after admitting breaching Covid-19 laws at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
As a result, charges against his five housemates were withdrawn.
Cases were discontinued against Bailey Stancer, 19, Tom Evans, 21, Joshua James, 21, Stuart Lesley, 20, and Chris Osborne, 20.
Mr Stancer had been due to stand trial in August after pleading not guilty in February. He had been facing a fine of up to £10,000.
In addition to his fine, Mr Murphey was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.
'Not in public interest'
A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesperson for the East Midlands said afterwards: "Following a breach of coronavirus regulations in Lenton in September 2020, one member of the household concerned appeared in court charged with holding a gathering of over 30 in breach of coronavirus regulations.
"When this defendant pleaded not guilty, the remaining five householders were summonsed on the basis that they had all been involved in the incident.
"At the first hearing of these five defendants, one of them, Joel Murphey, admitted responsibility on the basis that he had instigated the gathering, and was dealt with by the court.
"With one of the householders taking responsibility for what happened, it was no longer in the public interest to continue proceedings against the other householders."