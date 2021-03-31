Covid: 'Frightening' scenes prompt Nottingham park closure threat
A council boss has threatened to close parks if people continue to gather in large crowds and behave badly.
David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, criticised "the frenzy" at the Arboretum park on Monday and said people needed to "care for the environment" by taking rubbish home.
It follows a second day of large groups and litter being left behind - this time at Forest Recreation Ground.
Police urged people to be cautious and limit social contact as lockdown eases.
On Monday restrictions were relaxed in England to allow two households or groups of up to six people to meet outdoors.
Footage shared on social media showed people celebrating, drinking and brawling at the Arboretum in the afternoon and evening.
The following day police introduced a dispersal order on parts of Nottingham to prevent large crowds and banned alcohol from the Arboretum.
'Unacceptable activity'
Mr Mellen said the good weather had played a part in the "frightening" scenes but urged people to behave.
"Clearly the activity at the Arboretum on Monday was unacceptable where people had a lot to drink, were climbing trees trying to break branches off, urinating in the flower beds and just being far too close together," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"While we understand after a long time of being locked up people want to get out in the fresh air and enjoy our beautiful parks...we can't have behaviour that puts themselves and other people at risk."
He said Tuesday had seen better adherence to the Covid rules but the Forest Recreation Ground had been left in a mess.
7.30am- now...— Cllr Rebecca Langton (@cllrRLangton) March 31, 2021
We are lucky to have beautiful parks & hard working teams who look after them. Let’s not take that for granted. There is no excuse for scenes like we saw this morning.
Thanks to the cleansing teams & clean champions who have turned this around. Let’s keep it nice pic.twitter.com/WsTj0O707A
Mr Mellen said if these scenes continued some gated parks would have to close "which would be an awful shame".
"People need fresh air, they need the open space, it's good for people's physical health and mental health, but we can't sustain this kind of concentration of activity of our street cleaning staff, our community protection staff and police.
"This is the first thing people can do so in some ways it isn't that surprising, but we would just appeal to people to be responsible, to care for the environment and for each other."
Mr Mellen said the city prided itself on its clean parks and urged people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly.
"Some of the bins were overflowing and people had placed their litter by the bins, but to leave things all over the place, as they have done on the Forest, just gives extra work to someone else.
"Staff who are cleaning other areas had to be moved to clear up the Forest, which we do because we don't want it left in that state, but it's just not sustainable.
"We are not saying don't enjoy the sunshine or don't enjoy the space, but just take your rubbish home.
"Just behave in a way to enjoy being outside without making life difficult for other people."