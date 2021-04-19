Mother turned into 'ghost' gamer for homeless charity
A self-confessed "gaming nerd" is turning her mother into a gamer to raise money for a homeless charity.
Caroline Hannigan, 30, and Doralena Harris, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, have teamed up to support Level Up, a campaign by Nottingham-based Framework.
The charity wants to give more young people access to phones and computers to help them find work and support.
Ms Harris, who had only ever played Candy Crush before, said she had enjoyed embracing the gamer life.
'Ghost helper'
The mother and grandmother has kicked things off with a game called Cozy Grove, but her daughter hopes to move her on to more challenging fare.
"I do find the game very rewarding because basically you're helping a ghost," Ms Harris said.
"When you're helping somebody it's like you're achieving something.
Ms Hannigan, who said she had been passionate about gaming since being taught by her brother at the age of four, said her mother was "actually really good".
She said when she had told her brother about the challenge, he had "laughed hysterically" and wished her "good luck".
The pair are hoping to raise at least £300 for Framework, a charity close to the family's heart.
Ms Harris moved to the UK from Colombia but ran into financial trouble after returning to her home country to support her sick father.
She said: "When I came back everything was repossessed. I was in huge debt so I went to Framework to ask for help and they did help me.
"I got an interview with the council and from Framework I got money for the fare and money to buy clothes for the interview."
Framework said it hoped its campaign would help to give homeless young people "a better chance to make their way in the world".
