Dog theft: Nottinghamshire woman suffered cuts protecting pet
A woman suffered cuts to her hands and arms during an attempted dog theft, police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police reported the men tried to steal the woman's French bulldog while she was walking in Brinsley at about 14:30 BST on Friday.
The woman also said she noticed markings on a tree in her garden after the attempted theft.
Officers in neighbouring Leicestershire have warned of markings being used to identify potential targets.
Nottinghamshire Police said the most recent attempted dog theft had left the woman "shaken", but she did not require medical attention.
A spokesperson said: "It's alleged the men approached her and claimed that they wanted her dog.
"She then picked him up, at which point the men reportedly tried to attack her."
The woman was able to get home with her dog and contacted police.
Last month Leicestershire Police warned dog owners that thieves could be using special paint to identify potential targets.
The paint looks white in daylight but reflects UV light, making it more obvious at night.
The paint appeared after a dog was stolen from a home in Hallaton.
Officers said: "This was done to a number of houses in the village."
In March Nottinghamshire Police became the first force in England to appointment a senior officer to investigate dog thefts.
Ch Insp Amy Styles-Jones estimated there were about 40 dog thefts in Nottinghamshire every year.
She said: "I have dogs; I understand how dogs are part of the family for a lot of people. I understand the impact that dog theft or the harming of animals can have on people.
"I want to try to make a difference and reduce that heartache."