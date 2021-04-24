Nottingham canal's scaffolding steps 'too steep' for cyclists
Cyclists have said they have struggled to navigate "terrifyingly steep" temporary steps near a canal.
The structure has been put up on London Road, in Nottingham, while development work takes place in the area.
Cyclist Julian Bentley said the incline of the steps is too steep and he worried he would drop his bike.
Developers Conygar said the scaffolding met safety requirements but added they were aware of the concerns and working on a solution.
Mr Bentley, 50, from Ruddington in Nottinghamshire, said: "You absolutely need one hand on the handrail and the other on the bike.
"I thought there is no way I am attempting that again.
"Imagine what it is like for someone less mobile - beyond horrific.
"Because of the terrifying steepness of the incline... the whole time, you are worried you are going to drop the bike or fall."
Another cyclist from Beeston, Nottinghamshire, who wished to be known as Ellie, said she had found the steps "way too steep" to climb with her heavy, Dutch-style bike.
"I had to push it up this really steep ramp - I almost dropped my bike but thankfully there was another cyclist who was able to grab my bike and help me," she said.
"It was really unpleasant and I've not gone down that way since."
The Canal & River Trust said the steps are on land licensed to developers Conygar, which is behind the new 40-acre Island Quarter development of hotels, offices and restaurants close to the canal.
Conygar said it had closed off the towpath access earlier this year but put up the scaffolding to allow access to the canal area following a request from the trust and Nottingham City Council.
It added the scaffolding complied with safety requirements.
Richard Watson, from Conygar, said: "We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the public using the temporary access route and are working closely with the Canal and River Trust and Nottingham City Council to provide a solution.
"The canal and its connectivity is an incredibly important part of our vision for the first phase of The Island Quarter development."
The trust said the council was producing diversion signs to let cyclists know to avoid the area until work to improve the steps was carried out.
