Nottingham Castle to reopen after three-year £30m refit
- Published
Nottingham Castle is set to reopen on 21 June after three years.
The landmark closed its doors in 2018, with funding for the £30m development provided by the Arts Council England, D2N2, National Heritage Lottery Fund and Nottingham City Council.
Attractions telling the story of Robin Hood will be among the new features.
Sara Blair-Manning, chief executive of Nottingham Castle Trust, said: "This is a highly-anticipated moment for fans of the Robin Hood legend."
Nottingham Castle has had a tumultuous history, with the previous version torn down following the English Civil War in the 17th Century.
It was replaced by a palace for the Duke of Newcastle, but then that was burned down in 1831 after riots following the defeat of a bill in Parliament to expand the vote.
After lying derelict for decades it was reopened as a museum, and in more recent times the Ducal Palace has been more sedate, including playing host to the city's beer festival.
Nine gallery and exhibition spaces will feature inside the castle, with the Mercian Gallery and Rebellion Gallery set to "explore the fight for democracy, representation and fairness" and others displaying collections of art, sculpture and Nottingham lace.
Hood's Hideout, an outdoor play area named in honour of the much-loved legend, will also be based on the site, and the story of Robin Hood will also feature more prominently in interactive displays.
Castle bosses hope more than 300,000 visitors will come to see the attraction each year.
Anne Jenkins, England Midlands and East director for National Lottery Heritage Fund, said the castle will be "a beacon of pride and optimism as we move forward from the challenges of the past year".
"Nottingham Castle is a true symbol of resilience for the region," she said.
Dave Trimble, portfolio holder for culture at Nottingham City Council, said the site will bring new jobs to the city and "be something Nottingham people can be proud of".
"While it's been frustrating to have had to previously delay the reopening due to the Covid restrictions, we now have a firm date to plan ahead for," he added.
