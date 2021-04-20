Coronavirus: Man, 22, fined £10,000 after 90-person party
- Published
The organiser of one of a county's largest illegal parties since the start of the pandemic has been fined £10,000.
The 22-year-old man is believed to have booked a venue on Pilcher Gate, in Nottingham city centre, using an online booking agency, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police broke up the party in the early hours of 10 April and found more than 90 people, some who had travelled from outside the county.
Partygoers were found hiding in a laundry room, bathrooms and lifts.
Police added "astonished" officers also saw people running into the basement, with some trying to leave through a fire escape.
The organiser's fine will be reduced to half if paid within two weeks, and if it is not paid, he will face a court appearance, the force said.
'Tactic of renting properties'
In addition to the £10,000 fine, a total of 85 people were issued with fixed penalty notices of £800 each.
A police spokesman said it was one of the biggest illegal gatherings in Nottinghamshire since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "We have now identified the party organiser and issued him with the maximum fixed penalty notice.
"The tactic of renting properties for large gatherings won't stop officers tracking down individuals."
He added while restrictions were easing, rules were still in place and being enforced.
