Inquest to examine deaths of four patients treated by same doctor
An inquest is to be held into the deaths of four patients who were all treated by the same doctor in Nottingham.
William Doleman, Anita Burkey, Peter Sellars and Carol Cole all died after having surgical procedures performed by gastroenterologist Muthuram Rajaram.
The cases were formally joined at a pre-inquest review hearing.
Assistant coroner Laurinda Bower said she had "reason to suspect their deaths may not be a natural death".
She explained this was why an inquest would be held, and added the inquest would look at whether or not a medical procedure had caused or contributed to their deaths.
Dr Rajaram is employed by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen's Medical Centre.
The hearing was attended by relatives of the patients who died, who are all represented by solicitors.
A date has not been set for the inquest but Miss Bower said another pre-inquest review would be held after 18 June.