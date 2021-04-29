Convicted paedophile who raped teen on his wedding night jailed
- Published
A man who repeatedly raped a teenage girl - including on his wedding night - has been jailed for 30 years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Jason Guzikowski regularly targeted the girl from when she was 13.
After contact was stopped in the 1990s and they both moved to different parts of the country, he resumed contact in 2012 and carried out further attacks.
The 51-year-old, of Vale Road in Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty of eight counts of rape.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Police said Guzikowski - who previously served a four-and-a-half year sentence for sexual offences committed against children and adults - first raped the girl in 1997, and "preyed on her vulnerability" to carry out further attacks over the next two years.
'Absolutely unthinkable'
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean, from the force's child protection team, said he is "a dangerous sexual predator".
"Thirty years absolutely reflects the gravity of his offending and the impact it has had on the victim," she said.
"The manipulation and abuse this victim suffered at the hands of Guzikowski is absolutely unthinkable and we want to commend her for the huge amount of courage she had coming forward and disclosing what [he] had done to her."
