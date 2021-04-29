Network Rail closes Burton Joyce footpath after 'repeated misuse'
- Published
A footpath at a level crossing has been closed after "repeated misuse" by pedestrians.
Network Rail said the Chestnut Grove footpath in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire, has had more than 16 near-misses in the past two years.
The company released a CCTV image of teenagers sitting on the railway tracks as an example of "misuse".
A spokesman for Network Rail said the move is temporary and to highlight the dangers of level crossings.
The line runs between Newark and Nottingham, and is used for passenger and freight trains travelling at speeds of up to 60mph (97km/h) where the crossing is.
Vinny Briggs, route level crossing manager, said Network Rail had looked to balance "the needs of the community in Burton Joyce" with safety on the track, but have now taken action after another near-miss over the weekend.
"We've seen too many incidents at Chestnut Grove footpath level crossing where people have misjudged or misused it and we have taken the decision to close it," he said.
"It's never safe to hang around on a level crossing or trespass on the tracks.
"Some people don't seem to realise just how much danger they are putting themselves in.
"Once the level crossing reopens, it is vital that people concentrate, pay attention to the warning signs and cross safely and directly."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.